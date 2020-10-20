The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 21st October 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 33oC 91oF
Low 21oC 70oF
Fair to Partly Cloudy/ Moderate chance of localized showers
Synopsis: Despite the presence of a dry and stable airmass across the area, a combination of light westerly winds, daytime heating and available low level moisture could lead to a moderate chance for localized showers activity across portions of the Leewards and BVI during the next 24 hours.
Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 50 percent or moderate chance of localized showers developing mainly during the mid-morning to afternoon hours.
Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions with only a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.
Winds: West- southwest at 7 to 19 km/h or 4 to 10 knots becoming variable or calm at times..
Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet..
Sunset today: 5:46 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:05 am.