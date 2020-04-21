The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 22nd April 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 32oC 90oF

Low 23oC 73oF

Synopsis: A very weak surface to low level trough is moving across the area however, generally settled weather is anticipated as available moisture is quite low and with sinking air throughout the other layers of the atmosphere, this combination will restrict any significant cloud growth and resulting significant shower activity

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East- southeast today ranging from 15 to 28 km/h or 8 to 15 knots.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:29 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am.