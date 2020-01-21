The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 22nd January 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 29oC 84oF

Low 21oC 70oF

Partly Cloudy/ Moderate chance of AM showers

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a dissipating frontal trough will maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands this morning, with these chances gradually diminishing this afternoon into tonight.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers during the morning, with the chance of showers decreasing into the afternoon.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 12 to 18 knots with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet with northeasterly swells of 1.5 metres or 5 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution, while a high surf advisory remains in effect during the morning. Swells are forecast to decrease this afternoon into tonight..

Sunset today: 6:01 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:44 am.