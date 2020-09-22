The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 23rd September 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 30oC 86oF

Low 24oC 75oF

Cloudy

Synopsis: Despite the presence of ridging across the region, some moisture and instability in the atmosphere will heighten the chances of showers and thunderstorms across the islands. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 7 to 13mm or 0.25 to 0.50 inch.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers in the morning; then becoming cloudy during the afternoon with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: Southeast today then shifting to the East-southeast tonight at 7 to 15 km/h or 4 to 8 knots..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:07 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.