The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 25th November 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 31oC 88oF

Low 22oC 72oF

Fair to Partly Cloudy/ Moderate chance of overnight showers

Synopsis: A moderate trade wind flow generated by a ridge of high pressure will continue to transport shallow low level patches across the area, which could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands at times during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 10 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing late night showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 11 to 22 km/h or 6 to 12 knots becoming lighter and variable overnight..

Seas: Not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet..

Sunset today: 5:35 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:21 am.