The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 26th August 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 30oC 86oF
Low 25oC 77oF
Fair to Partly Cloudy
Synopsis: Some shallow moisture lingering across the region this morning will maintain a moderate chance of showers across the islands. During the afternoon and continuing through early Wednesday morning the chances of showers will be reduced to slight.
Weather today: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers during the morning, and a 20 percent or slight chance of showers during the afternoon.
Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.
Winds: East-southeast today then shifting to the East tonight at 15 to 26 km/h or 8 to 14 knots..
Seas: 1 to 1.2 metres or 3 to 4 feet..
Sunset today: 6:29 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:56 am.