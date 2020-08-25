The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 26th August 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 30oC 86oF

Low 25oC 77oF

Fair to Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: Some shallow moisture lingering across the region this morning will maintain a moderate chance of showers across the islands. During the afternoon and continuing through early Wednesday morning the chances of showers will be reduced to slight.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers during the morning, and a 20 percent or slight chance of showers during the afternoon.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast today then shifting to the East tonight at 15 to 26 km/h or 8 to 14 knots..

Seas: 1 to 1.2 metres or 3 to 4 feet..

Sunset today: 6:29 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:56 am.