The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 28th October 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 31oC 88oF

Low 24oC 75oF

Cloudy

Synopsis: A tropical wave is approaching the area. It will heighten the chances for cloudiness and showers across the Islands over the next twenty four hours. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 5 to 15 mm or 0.2 to 0.6 inch.

Weather today: Cloudy with showers and a 30 percent or low chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 12 to 18 knots with gusts possibly reaching 52 km/h or 28 knots.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet. A small craft caution remains in effect..

Sunset today: 5:42 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:08 am.