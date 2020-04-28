The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 29th April 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 31oC 88oF

Low

Synopsis: A relatively stable atmosphere moving in after the passage of a weak trough, will restrict shower activity over the Leewards today. Tonight, a slight increase in moisture will give rise to brief showers over these islands

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief overnight showers

Winds: East at 8 to 15 knots or 15 to 28 km/h.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters to 4 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:30 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:46 am.