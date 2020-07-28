The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 29th July 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 31oC 88oF

Low 25oC 77oF

Partly Cloudy/ Moderate chance of showers

Synopsis: A moderate to brisk trade wind flow generated by a relatively strong high pressure system will continue to produce rough seas, as well as transport shallow low level patches over and around the islands today and tonight.

Weather today: Partly sunny and hazy conditions with a 40 percent or moderate chance for brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 26 to 37 km/h or 14 to 20 knots gusting to 56 km/h or 30 knots over open waters..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet. A small craft advisory is now in effect..

Sunset today: 6:45 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am.