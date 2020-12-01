The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 2nd December 2020
Today’s Temps
High 31oC 88oF
Low 20oC 68oF
Fair to Partly Cloudy/ Moderate chance of late night showers
Synopsis: A relatively dry and stable airmass associated with a ridge of high pressure will continue to restrict shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.
Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 10 percent or slight chance of a brief light shower.
Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief late night showers.
Winds: East-northeast at 9 to 22 km/h or 5 to 12 knots becoming variable or calm overnight..
Seas: Not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet..
Sunset today: 5:36 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:25 am.