The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 2nd September 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 32oC 90oF

Low 26oC 79oF

Cloudy

Synopsis: A somewhat moist and unstable atmosphere due to the presence of a tropical wave will heighten the chances of showers across the region. There is also a low chance of thunderstorms developing in the morning. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 5 to 13 mm or 0.20 to 0.50 inch.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers, and a 30 percent or low chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 31 km/h or 10 to 17 knots with gusts possibly nearing 46 km/h or 25 knots..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:24 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:57 am.