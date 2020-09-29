The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 30th September 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 31oC 88oF

Low 24oC 75oF

Synopsis: An active tropical wave moving through the area is likely to generate some unsettled conditions today and tonight. The possible rainfall totals are 6 to 18 mm or 0.24 to 0.71 inch

Weather today: Becoming cloudy and showery with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers.

Winds: East- southeast at 19 to 33 km/h or 10 to 18 knots with gusts up to 52 km/h or 28 knots.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:01 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.