The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 4th November 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 32oC 90oF

Low 23oC 73oF

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: A surface high pressure will support relatively stable atmospheric conditions across the region. This will inhibit significant shower activities across the islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East to east-southeast 15 to 30 km/h or 8 to 16 knots and gusting to 48km/h or 26 knots.

Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 metres or 5 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 5:39 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:10 am.