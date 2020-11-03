The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 4th November 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 32oC 90oF
Low 23oC 73oF
Partly Cloudy
Synopsis: A surface high pressure will support relatively stable atmospheric conditions across the region. This will inhibit significant shower activities across the islands.
Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.
Winds: East to east-southeast 15 to 30 km/h or 8 to 16 knots and gusting to 48km/h or 26 knots.
Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 metres or 5 to 6 feet..
Sunset today: 5:39 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:10 am.