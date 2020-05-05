The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 6th May 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 32oC 90oF
Low 24oC 75oF
Partly Cloudy
Synopsis: Atlantic surface high pressure will maintain a light to moderate wind flow across the region. The high will also support stable weather conditions across the area.
Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers
Winds: East to southeast 19 to 28 km/h or 10 to 15 knots.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..
Sunset today: 6:33 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.