The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 9th September 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 33oC 91oF

Low 25oC 77oF

Partly Cloudy/ Moderate chance of showers

Synopsis: The presence of an upper level trough along with available low level moisture and daytime heating will maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands today and tonight.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers mainly in the morning, with these chances reducing into the afternoon.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers mainly after midnight.

Winds: East at 15 to 26 km/h or 8 to 14 knots with lighter spells at times..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:18 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:58 am.