The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 9th September 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 33oC 91oF
Low 25oC 77oF
Partly Cloudy/ Moderate chance of showers
Synopsis: The presence of an upper level trough along with available low level moisture and daytime heating will maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands today and tonight.
Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers mainly in the morning, with these chances reducing into the afternoon.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers mainly after midnight.
Winds: East at 15 to 26 km/h or 8 to 14 knots with lighter spells at times..
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..
Sunset today: 6:18 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:58 am.