The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 pm tomorrow Thursday 15th October 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 32oC 90oF

Low 21oC 70oF

Showers & thunder storms

Synopsis: Tropical Disturbance AL93 is expected to cause unstable conditions across the area over much of the next 24 hours. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 10 to 20 mm or 0.40 to 0.80 inch. The disturbance is also forecast to cause a surge in the winds, resulting in hazardous seas for small craft operators.

Weather tonight: Becoming cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms, some likely heavy at times.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms, some heavy at times.

Winds: East-northeast at 19 to 33 km/h or 10 to 18 knots tonight and southeast at 22 to 37 km/h or 12 to 20 knots tomorrow. Gusts of 46 to 65 km/h or 25 to 35 knots are also expected.

Seas: 1.2 to 2 metres or 4 to 7 feet. A small craft advisory goes into effect tonight for mainly eastern coastal waters.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:04 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 5:50 pm.