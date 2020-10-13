The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis

0

Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 14th October 2020.

Synopsis: 
Available low level moisture and instability associated with the passage of a surface to low level trough will linger over the Leewards today and tonight thereby keeping a moderate chance of showers over these islands during the period. Rainfall accumulation could total between 5 to 15mm or .2 to .60 inch
Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers and a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of overnight showers
Winds: East-southeast a 6 to 12 knots or 11 to 22 km/h.
Seas: Not exceeding 1.5 meters or 5 feet.
Sunset today:  5:50 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow:  6:04 am.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply


Warning: file_put_contents(/home/krownvision/public_html/wp-content/uploads/themify-css/concate/themify-concate-5531ffb35b94267624147558196e5429.min.css): failed to open stream: Disk quota exceeded in /home/krownvision/public_html/wp-content/themes/themify-ultra/themify/class-themify-enqueue.php on line 464