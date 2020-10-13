The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis

Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 14th October 2020.



Synopsis:

Available low level moisture and instability associated with the passage of a surface to low level trough will linger over the Leewards today and tonight thereby keeping a moderate chance of showers over these islands during the period. Rainfall accumulation could total between 5 to 15mm or .2 to .60 inch

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers and a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms



Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of overnight showers

Winds: East-southeast a 6 to 12 knots or 11 to 22 km/h.

Seas: Not exceeding 1.5 meters or 5 feet.

Sunset today: 5:50 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:04 am.