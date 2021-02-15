The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and NevisValid up to 8 am tomorrow Tuesday 16th February 2021.

Today’s Temps

High 30oC 86oF

Low 22oC 72oF

Partly Sunny

Synopsis: Settled atmospheric conditions as a result of a dominant high pressure system is the main weather feature affecting the islands. A tightened pressure gradient will generate fresh to strong winds with pockets of moisture embedded in the wind flow and maintain a moderate chance of showers over the islands.Weather today: Partly sunny with 40 percent or moderate chance of brief afternoon showers.Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy with 10 percent or slight chance of showers.Winds: East-northeast at 24 to 37 km/h or 15 to 23 mph, gusting as high as 52 km/h or 32 mph.Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect with north easterly swells reaching 1.5 meters or 5 feet. Therefore, small craft and high surf advisories are in effect.Sunset today: 6:13 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:36 am.