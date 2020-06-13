This year provided opportunities to both dramatically accelerate progress for girls Not Brides

Commitment Progress

Across 2018, Girls Not Brides suffered worldwide and momentum that is national expanded the motion to embrace brand new actors imperative to its success. The report that is following a non-exhaustive summary of one of the keys developments and achievements in 2018. Shows associated with 12 months included:

The Partnership proceeded to develop and diversify, and tackle painful and sensitive questions that are emerging

• Girls Not Brides marked a milestone that is exciting inviting our 1000th user in June (up from around 50 users last year).

• We hosted the biggest conference of actors attempting to end youngster wedding in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Around 500 activists collected in June 2018 to align their work to end son or daughter wedding.

• We increased efforts to guide and youth that is champion and leadership – including by establishing a brand new youth activism training programme called ‘Stand Up, talk Out’.

Girls Not Brides spearheaded revolutionary initiatives to raise critical funds to use it in communities

• Girls Not Brides played a role that is catalytic the Girls First Fund, a multi-million buck capital process for grassroots organisations and ‘VOW’, a fundraising and awareness-raising effort, leveraging the multi-billion buck US wedding industry to guide girls First Fund.

Civil culture drove level action that is national

• Girls Not Brides members and National Partnerships played a role that is critical driving national-level progress, increasing understanding, working together with governments, and keeping lawmakers accountable.

• it absolutely was specially exciting to see increased curiosity about Asia to get results in partnership to get rid of son or daughter marriage, both in the State and levels that are national. Girls maybe perhaps Not Brides Rajasthan became our State-level that is first partnership and users in many different other States are installing coalitions.

Worldwide and local energy to end youngster wedding proceeded to cultivate

• The Girls Not Brides secretariat’s and users’ advocacy helped to contour the resolution that is third kid, early and forced wedding used by the UN General Assembly.

• We launched a guide that is new help civil culture and parliamentarians to utilize the Southern Africa developing Cooperation (SADC) Model Law on Eradicating Child Marriage and Protecting kids Already in Marriage.

• Girls Not Brides ramped up our work with Latin America together with Caribbean, started to build opinion in the area, and deepened relationships with key stakeholders, including the Organization of American States.

Talks and learning increased across the solutions and drivers of kid marriage

• Our ‘learning series’ used webinars, social media marketing and workshops to explore diverse themes, such as for instance dealing with guys and men; engaging religious leaders; and changing social norms.

Other development sectors increasingly recognised the necessity to deal with youngster wedding within their efforts

• over summer and winter, Girls Not Brides engaged a variety of sectors to emphasize the way they are influenced by son or daughter wedding and just what solutions that are effective like

Commitment Progress

Progress made on closing kid wedding in 2017 contains: girls perhaps Not Brides Partnership is growing, diversify and strengthen – By the termination of 2017, Girls maybe maybe Not Brides had over 900 civil culture user organisations in over 95 nations. Governments in high-prevalence countries do something – Afghanistan and Ghana established national strategies/action plans to end son or daughter wedding. – there have been significant changes that are legal El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Lebanon, and Malawi. Nationwide Partnerships are supported to work lovers with their governments – The nine official Girls Not Brides National Partnerships proceeded to bolster their work and drive change that is national. – brand brand New coalitions are developing in many different countries and states that are indian. – Girls Not Brides held its first ever workshop for Francophone civil culture coalitions, joining together over 20 representatives from five appearing nationwide coalitions in western and Central Africa. – We developed a young child wedding advocacy training module, and adapted and rolled it away in three nation workshops. Regional actors need more from governments – After Girls Not Brides’ engagement and advocacy, the business of American States passed an answer mandating its secretariat to deal with kid wedding, and its particular Secretary General urged Member States directly to nationally do more. – The West and Central Africa higher level fulfilling on child marriage triggered a call that is common action and country-specific next actions being agreed by governments. Girls Not Brides is driving the debate from the methods to closing son or daughter wedding – Girls Not Brides developed and updated resources on classes discovered from nationwide methods to get rid of kid wedding, son or daughter wedding in humanitarian settings, additionally the significance of at least age of wedding of 18. We additionally highlighted learning around revolutionary answers to deal with youngster wedding, including around engaging spiritual leaders and entertainment-education that is using – The World Bank therefore the Overseas Center for analysis on Females published their landmark research in the Economic Costs of Child Marriage. Girls Not Brides had advocated for the research, offered feedback on its thematic briefs, and took part in the launch occasion. Member organisations have actually increased capacity and possibilities to access funding – Girls Not Brides brokered strategic fundraising partnerships for women maybe maybe Not Brides user organisations. – We shared brand new support that is fundraising with people, including via a passionate ‘fundraising month’ in August, and supported National Partnerships and coalitions to construct their fundraising capability and put up brand brand new collective tasks.

On the next 5 years, Girls Not Brides: The Global Partnership to finish youngster Marriage commits to supporting the utilization of target 5.3 regarding the brand new goals that are global to get rid of kid, early and forced marriage by 2030. This dedication is in help associated with the strategy that is global Women’s, Children’s and Adolescents’ Health (2016-2030). We are going to continue to build a movement that is global advocating for more powerful UN resolutions and international and local commitments, learning more about effective approaches, and pressing for increased capital towards efforts to get rid of kid wedding. We’re going to help governments to build up and implement funded, cross-sectoral policies, programmes and intends to end kid wedding that engage all ministries and stakeholders, including civil culture, young ones and youth. We shall additionally continue steadily to encourage existing and prospective donors to improve their capital commitments also to integrate son or daughter wedding into current development (for instance on training, wellness, sex equality and financial development). This dedication will undoubtedly be implemented from January 2016 to December 2020.

Commitment Progress

2016 had been a landmark for Girls Not Brides as we celebrated five years since our launch and developed the new 2017-2020 strategy for the Partnership year. The Partnership expanded to very nearly 700 user organisations because of the conclusion of 2016, and we also proceeded to see progress that is global such as for example through a brand new quality during the UN General Assembly. Across the world, civil culture shaped developments this present year, from closely collaborating aided by the federal government in the nationwide strategy in Mozambique; to challenging discriminatory guidelines into the High Court in Tanzania; and resisting threats to succeed in Bangladesh. In this context, Girls Not Brides supported and mobilised society that is civil; acted as a hub of data; and provided and amplified people’ learning.

In 2016, a quantity of governments developed nationwide strategies and action intends to end kid wedding, usually using the input of Girls perhaps maybe Not Brides National Partnerships and civil culture coalitions. The Girls Not Brides secretariat supported National Partnerships, supplying all of them with specific training and tools to aid their governance, nationwide degree advocacy, and web web hosting A nationwide Partnership Workshop in November. Concentrated efforts during the nationwide degree had been strengthened by developments during the international and local degree including the use associated with the South African developing Community’s Model Law to End Child wedding, which supplies a robust guide point for current and legislation that is future.

Throughout every season, Girls Not Brides additionally utilized much talked about activities and brand new resources to emphasize the links between youngster wedding and topics such as for instance training, wellness including RMNCAH, HIV/AIDS and humanitarian crises, placing the matter regarding the agenda of brand new communities and encouraging brand brand new multisectoral collaborations.