TROPICAL WATCH IN EFFECT FOR ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

AS OF 8:00 AM ECT THURSDAY, AUG 20, 2020

THIS IS FOR ST. KITTS AND NEVIS, THE LEEWARD ISLANDS AND BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

DEPRESSION MOVING WEST-NORTHWESTWARD WITH LITTLE CHANGE IN STRENGTH.

AT 800 AM AST (1200 UTC), THE CENTER OF TROPICAL DEPRESSION THIRTEEN WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 15.4 NORTH, LONGITUDE 50.9 WEST OR ABOUT 790 MILES EAST-SOUTHEAST OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS.

THE DEPRESSION IS MOVING TOWARD THE WEST-NORTHWEST NEAR 21 MPH AND THIS MOTION IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS. ON THE FORECAST TRACK, THE DEPRESSION IS EXPECTED TO MOVE NEAR OR NORTH OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS BY LATE FRIDAY AND NEAR OR NORTH OF THE VIRGIN ISLANDS AND PUERTO RICO ON SATURDAY.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NEAR 35 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS. GRADUAL STRENGTHENING IS FORECAST, AND THE DEPRESSION IS EXPECTED TO BECOME A TROPICAL STORM BY LATER TODAY.