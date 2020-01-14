T&T’s Michelle-Lee Ahye gets two-year doping ban

T&T’s Michelle-Lee Ahye, an Olympic sprint finalist, and the 100m gold medallist from the Commonwealth Games in 2018, has been banned for two years after”whereabouts failures”, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Tuesday.

Ahye, sixth in both the 100 and 200m at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and again sixth in the 100m at the 2017 London world championships, is suspended until April 2021, meaning she will miss this year’s Tokyo Olympics.Michelle,the reigning national 100 metres champion of Trinidad and Tobago,missed three tests during a 12-month period across 2018 and ‘19, and had been provisionally suspended since August 30 last year. The 27-year-old will also see all her results from April 19-August 30, 2019,scrubbed from the record books, said the AIU, the independent anti-doping watchdog for track and field.

She had been provisionally suspended on August 30, a ruling that saw her already miss last year’s world championships in Doha. She won the 100m at the Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast, won silver at the Pan American Games last year, and has also competed at the Olympics. Elite athletes are bound to declare their location for potential visits by anti-doping officials. Any combination of three missed tests or filing failures within a 12-month period is considered a violation of anti-doping rules and carries an automatic two-year ban. The AIU Unit said her ban takes affect from April 19, 2019, the date of her last missed test.