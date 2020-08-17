Two Tropical waves barreling towards the Caribbean

Following the dissipation of Tropical Storm Josephine, two new disturbances are being monitored with potential chances of significant formation in the coming days.

On Monday, the National Hurricane Center Center indicated that a fast-moving Tropical Wave located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands continues to produce disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

According to the Florida-based NHC, the disturbance is expected to move westward at about 20 mph during the next few days, and that fast forward speed is likely to limit significant development while the system approaches the Windward and southern Leeward Islands today, and moves across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Following that, however, the system is expected to move more slowly westward across the western Caribbean Sea, where upper-level winds could become more conducive for the development of a tropical depression during the latter part of this week.

Meanwhile, a second tropical wave has left the coast of Africa and is racing toward the Caribbean.

According to the NHC, the wave is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph during the next few days, and environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for the development of a tropical depression during the middle-to-latter part of this week while the system moves across the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic.

The two waves have a 50 percent or more chance of formation over the next five days, NHC noted.