U.S. has seen more than 3 million coronavirus cases

By Doha Madani

Amid a surge of new infections in many states, the number of coronavirus cases in the United States topped 3 million on Tuesday, according to an NBC News tally. More than 46,500 new cases were recorded across the country on Tuesday.

Though some Northeastern states have seen a slowdown, many Southern states that reopened in May are experiencing a spike. Florida, Texas and Arizona have been particularly hard hit, as hospital systems begin to feel the strain of thousands of new cases a day.

In the first five days of July, the U.S. reported 250,000 new cases nationwide. Florida twice set records in that period. The state reported 11,4000 new cases on the Fourth of July alone.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has attributed most of the cases to younger residents, between the ages of 15 and 44.

Vice President Mike Pence postponed appearances that were planned in Arizona and Florida in late June out of an “abundance of caution” as cases continued to rise. The Republican National Convention, however, is still slated to take place in Jacksonville, Florida, in August despite the uptick.

Arizona’s intensive care units are at 90 percent capacity, according to state data updated Monday.

After months of blocking face mask measures, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey began to allow local governments to pass masks requirements in public last month. While he has encouraged people to socially distance and wear masks, he has not passed a statewide order.

The U.S. has seen more than 132,000 deaths related to COVID-19, with the toll likely to rise as states struggle to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Americans have been barred from entering the European Union as the U.S. failed to make the list of safe countries compiled by the E.U.’s 27 members late last month. The list will be reviewed every two weeks and may be updated if the situation in other countries improves or worsens, the E.U. statement said.