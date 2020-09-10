‘We don’t give up till it over’ – Sammy counting on Zouks grit to deliver CPL title

St Lucia Zouks captain Darren Sammy is confident the team will be able to rely on its mental toughness in a difficult battle against the heavily favoured Trinabgo Knight Riders, in the Caribbean Premier League final.

The rugged Zouks have shown plenty of determination so far. In battling their way to the CPL final, without an established superstar, few would disagree that they have defied the odds.

Even that, however, might not be enough against the Knight Riders, who have been the league’s best team by a distance this season, winning 10 straight matches. Sammy insists the underdogs will not be overawed.

“It will all come down to execution. It’s a big final they have an experienced team with guys who have played finals before, but the mental toughness of my team showed throughout the tournament,” Sammy said at a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

“We don’t give up until it’s over and I know that can pull us through. I know I will have a full team believing they can go out and play a full brand of cricket,” he added.