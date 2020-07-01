WHO congratulates Barbados

The Director General of the World Health Organisation DrOn Friday, June 26 Health Minister Lt Col. Jeffrey Bostic declared the island had no live cases of COVID-19 and all patients had recovered.

The head of WHO retweeted the press conference held by Prime Minister Mia Mottley on Friday to update the nation on the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Adhanom Ghebreyesus said , ” Congratulations PM… COVID-19 can be overcome with all of government & society commitment. But you rightly say, we must remain vigilant. No one is safe until everyone is safe. Together!” Thedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has extended his congratulations to Barbados for flattening the COVID-19 curve.