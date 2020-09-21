Windies Women batters need to raise their game says Coach Andre Coley

After a disastrous World Cup earlier this year when none of their batters lived up to expectation, West Indies women’s interim head coach Andre Coley has called upon them to step up during their five-match T20 series that begins on Monday.

“White-ball cricket, and T20 cricket specifically, is about scoring runs,” Coley said. “If you watch the history of our cricket, our bowling department has always held its own, done well and been competitive.

“[But] we’ll need to post challenging totals and be able to chase them as well. We need to be clear in our roles for each player, and how we want to go about the batting, and we should be okay.”

Coley said he was happy with the fact that during the two intra-squad warm-up matches they played in the past few days, the batters did fairly will Captain Stafanie Taylor and Lee-Ann Kirby being the standouts with scores of 71 and 85, respectively.

“It’s very good that in all innings that were played, we batted the full complement of overs,” Coley said. “And there were individual performances as well as partnerships throughout. It was good for everyone to have had some time out in the middle in a competitive environment, which we haven’t had for a while.