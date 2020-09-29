Wisconsin Natural Resources Board Approves 2020 Migratory Bird Hunting Season Framework And Regulations

Features Include Changes To Duck Opening Dates And Hen Mallard Bag Limits

Contact(s): Taylor Finger, DNR migratory game bird ecologist, 608-266-8841, Taylor.Finger@wisconsin.gov or Jeff Williams, assistant migratory game bird ecologist, 608-622-6811, Jeffrey.Williams@wisconsin.gov

April 10, 2020 at 1:48:49 pm

[EDITOR’S NOTE: A past news launch announced the Natural Resources Board had authorized modifications to waterfowl bird hunting areas for the 2021-2025 searching periods in the April 1, 2020 board conference. The board heard information concerning area modifications in the 1 meeting, but the proposed zone changes for 2021-2025 were not listed as an action item april. The division’s 2021-2025 area proposition should be considered because of the board being an action product at the next NRB conference .]

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board on April 1, 2020 voted unanimously for the Department of Natural Resources to move ahead with proposed guidelines for the 2020 migratory bird period framework and laws. As a result of input from hunters and brand brand brand new research that is scientific Wisconsin might find some notable modifications.

Shows from the season that is approved consist of:

North duck area will start 1 week sooner than online payday VA final period, leading to two statewide openers, one when it comes to North on Sept. 26 and another for the Southern and Mississippi areas on Oct. 3. The regular duck period will run for 60 times;

A 92-day goose that is regular with an additional split into the Southern Canada goose area causing a goose season that is available through the Christmas time and New season’s holidays;

A rise in the hen mallard bag that is daily (from a single to two) according to United States Fish and Wildlife provider period framework; and

a decline in the scaup case restriction to 1 scaup for 15 times as well as 2 scaup for 45 times according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife provider season framework.

“These period frameworks had been on the basis of the most up to date clinical information and input we received from the general public, input from preservation and searching teams and outcomes from the waterfowl hunter study,” stated Taylor Finger, DNR bird ecologist that is migratory. “We expanded our outreach efforts in 2020 utilizing social media marketing to boost our engagement with your users, therefore we saw great attendance at statewide general public hearings. As a whole, we received significantly more than 2,100 feedback concerning the 2020 waterfowl season proposals.”

A past pr release announced that the NRB set a brand new area framework to enter impact when it comes to 2021-2025 periods. As the division presented information towards the board on a prospective modification to the area framework for the 2021-2025 periods, this product had not been defined as an action product regarding the NRB agenda.

The Department is proposing a three-zone/one-split framework that includes the North Zone, Southern Zone plus an Open Water Zone. The Open Water Zone would fall 500 foot from shore from the coasts of Lake Michigan and Green Bay. The present Mississippi River Zone will be eradicated and areas for the reason that zone that is current be contained in the current Southern Zone.

The division’s 2021-2025 area proposition will undoubtedly be considered by the board being an action product at A nrb that is future conference. The board may consider this change also in future rulemaking. Find out more about waterfowl searching right right right here.

The general public plays a important part in establishing the waterfowl period framework, and Finger thanked those that presented a remark or went to a gathering. View the 2020 public input outcomes and responses right right right here.

Early period times are the following:

Early Species Season Open Close Limit Early Teal Sept. 1 Sept. 9 Six wild wild birds per time Early Goose Sept. 1 Sept 15 Five wild wild wild wild birds per time Mourning Dove Sept. 1 Nov. 29 15 wild wild birds per time Woodcock Sept. 19 Nov. 2 Three wild wild birds each day

Duck season dates and case limits are the following. Starting time shooting hours will start one-half hour before sunrise for several regular waterfowl searching periods.

Duck Season Very Very First Open Very Very Very First Close Second Open Second Close Youth Search Sept. 19 Sept. 20 North Zone Sept. 26 Nov. 24 Southern Zone Oct. 3 Oct 11 Oct 17 Dec. 6 Mississippi Area Oct. 3 Oct 11 Oct. 17 Dec. 6

The day-to-day case limitation statewide is six ducks, including a maximum of:

Duck Bag Limits

types day-to-day limitation (total day-to-day case restriction is six ducks of any types)

Mallard 4 (of which just 2 might be a hen)

Black Duck 2

Canvasback 2

Wood Duck 3

Pintail 1

Redhead 2

Merganser 5

There clearly was a 60-day scaup that is restrictive restriction (federal limitation; 15 times at one scaup/day and 45 times at two scaup/day):

60-day Restrictive Scaup Bag Limit

Zone Period Scaup/day limitation

North Zone Sept. 26 – Oct. 10 One/day

Oct. 11 – Nov. 24 Two/day

Southern Zone Oct. 3 – Oct. 11 One/day

Oct. 17 – Oct. 22 One/day

Oct. 23 – Dec. 6 Two/day

Mississippi River Zone Oct. 3 – Oct. 11 One/day

Oct. 17 – Oct. 22 One/day

Oct. 23 – Dec. 6 Two/day

Regular goose season dates are the following for the outside area (92 times total):